Tampa police looking to identify Amazon truck burglary suspects

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects who burglarized an Amazon truck.

According to police, the suspects were seen stealing the truck driver’s phone and backpack while the driver was delivering a package.

The incident took place just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Tampania Avenue.

If you have any information or can identify the two suspects, please contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.