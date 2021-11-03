Tampa police looking to identify Amazon truck burglary suspects

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects who burglarized an Amazon truck.

According to police, the suspects were seen stealing the truck driver’s phone and backpack while the driver was delivering a package.

The incident took place just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Tampania Avenue.

If you have any information or can identify the two suspects, please contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss