Tampa police looking for missing 56-year-old man

Local News

Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police need the community’s help in finding a missing 56-year-old man.

Police say Edward Charles Metlicka was last seen at his home located near the 2400 block of E. Hanna Avenue, near N 22nd Street and N 30th Street, around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Metlicka was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, jeans and black tennis shoes.

Police say he is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown/grey hair and green eyes. He is in need of medical attention.

If you see Metlicka, please contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

