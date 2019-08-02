Tampa police looking for dirtbike thieves

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are currently looking for two suspects who stole a dirtbike.

According to police, the suspects stole the dirtbike after they burglarized a shed located on West Braddock Street near North Oakdale Avenue in Tampa.

Police say the dirtbike was located and returned to the owner the next day, however, detectives are still looking to identify the suspects to hold them accountable.

If you recognize them or have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.