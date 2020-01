TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department needs the community’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

According to police, a man, seen in the video player above, grabbed an Apple Macbook Pro and Airpods from the Apple store located inside International Mall before fleeing.

Police say a second man followed behind the suspect but didn’t take anything.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

