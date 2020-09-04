Tampa police investigating shooting at Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas overnight.

Police responded about 40 minutes past midnight Friday morning to the hotel, located at 7700 West Courtney Campbell Causeway. Once on scene, officers found one individual suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

This story will be updated.

