Tampa police investigating shooting at Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas overnight.
Police responded about 40 minutes past midnight Friday morning to the hotel, located at 7700 West Courtney Campbell Causeway. Once on scene, officers found one individual suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
This story will be updated.
