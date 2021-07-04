Tampa police investigating officer-involved shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.

According to TPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Temple Street just after 10:15 p.m. in reference to a fight, where one person was reportedly armed with a gun.

Police say once officers arrived, they found the armed suspect and began chasing after the individual.

Moments later, an officer called out “shot fired” over the radio and the suspect was hit, according to the police department.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for the latest updates.