Tampa Police Department announces death of former, retired chief

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department announced Saturday evening the passing of former Chief Austin “A.C.” McLane.

Tampa police say Chief McLane began his service to the City of Tampa on Jan. 14, 1963. He was promoted to chief of police on May 26, 1987 where he served until his retirement on Sept. 27, 1991.

“A.C. McLane was the chief of police on the day I was sworn in, and for my first year, as a Tampa police officer,” recalled Chief Brian Dugan. “My thoughts and prayers are now with the entire McLane family as they navigate this time of mourning.”

“Chief A.C. McLane led the Tampa Police Department with integrity, strength, and honor. Through his daily actions, he exemplified what it meant to serve and protect our community, and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work for him as a young officer,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “Chief McLane was a good man and humble leader who left an indelible mark on our community.”

McLane was surrounded by his loved ones when he died in Georgia on Friday as a result of complications stemming from pancreatic cancer.

His wife, Davene, said, “the happiest, best part of his life was when he was serving as a police officer for the good folks of Tampa and his co-workers were his family.”

He was 81 years old.

The McLane family asks anyone who wishes to make a donation to the American Cancer Society in memory of Chief McLane.