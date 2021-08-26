Tampa police, community to go door-to-door with flyers, seeking clues in shooting death of 4-year-old girl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Tampa are working with the community to find the person who killed 4-year-old Sunni Bell in East Tampa.

“She was our sunflower. She was our sun,” said the child’s grandmother, Dria Bell.

According to Tampa police, Suni was riding in a car heading west on Hillsborough Avenue when another car pulled up next to it and started shooting. The driver crashed the vehicle and Suni, who was in the back seat, was hit by a bullet. She died on the way to the hospital.

In the days since her death, police have made public pleas for help in finding the car and those responsible.

“I just want justice for my grandbaby. If ya’ll know anything or whoever did it, please don’t be cowards. Turn yourselves in. It’s senseless. It’s a 4-year-old baby. She didn’t deserve it. My grandbaby didn’t deserve it,” Dria Bell said.

Her family held a vigil Monday evening.

“It’s because we’re talking about a baby. What has a 4-year-old done to you? To whoever. To whomever. We need justice,” said LaShaun Tims, a family friend.

Community members are calling for justice and say they want the violence to stop in East Tampa.

“God is not pleased with this city. If you’re thinking it’s just my grandbaby, there’s going to be many more if we don’t stop the violence and get our life together,” said Bell.

“We’ve got to put the guns down. We’ve got to save our babies, and I say to the community, we need help,” Tims added.

Police are inviting community members to join their effort by distributing flyers. Those who are interested can meet officers at the parking lot on the southeast corner of N. 40th Street and E. Hillsborough Avenue at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a $9,500 for information that helps them solve the case.