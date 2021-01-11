Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan tests positive for COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan has tested positive for COVID-19, police announced Monday.
Chief Dugan tested positive for the virus on Jan. 10. He is currently self-isolating at home. He reported symptoms including fatigue, a headache and chills.
The chief will work from home for the next two weeks, and police operations will continue without interruption.
“Being a cancer survivor, I am very aware of the need to protect myself to avoid any possible complications that could come with COVID-19”, said Dugan. “Despite my best efforts to maintain social distance, use a mask and constantly wash my hands, it is evident that anyone can get COVID-19”.
According to a representative from Tampa police, since testing began in March of 2020, a total of 134 members of the Tampa Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19.
