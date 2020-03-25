Tampa Police: 42 officers under quarantine amid COVID-19 outbreak

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials with the Tampa Police Department told 8 On Your Side that 42 police officers are under quarantine due to coronavirus concerns.

Chief Brian Dugan made the announcement Wednesday during a Facebook live message to residents.

Of them, 15 officers were possibly exposed in the line of duty, Jamel Lanee’, a spokeswoman for the department, said. Others were on recent travel and are under quarantine out of an abundance of caution, she said.

“It’s a severe problem for us,” said Dugan. “My concern is that people are not taking this lightly. They are not thinking about what they’re doing to the first responders out there.”

Lanee’ explained that none of the officers have tested positive.

“We’re good with staffing,” she said. “We’ve have to make some adjustments. As far as officers on the street, we have to respond. There’s no way out of that.”

This announcement comes after the Florida Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers in the state. Currently, there are 1,682 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 22 deaths resulting from the virus. There are 257 cases in Tampa Bay, 106 being in Hillsborough County.

“Stay home for us so we can be there for you,” Dugan said.

