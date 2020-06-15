Tampa photographer offering free headshots for black-owned businesses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa photographer is offering free headshots for black-owned businesses during the month of June.

Dominick Ray, the founder of Warped Vision Photography, specializes in shooting headshots. Due to the pandemic and the climate of race relations in America, Ray is offering free headshots for black business owners in the Tampa Bay area.

“Opportunities don’t open for you unless you have a great face in front of it,” Ray said.

Ray is offering the free services until June 19, which is also known as Juneteenth – the day that commemorates the end of slavery. Ray says with these efforts, he hopes to empower and support other black-owned businesses.

“I hope this allows black businesses to be taken seriously,” he said. “It allows them to instill their own confidence in their own brand and it allows them to do what they do best.”

After Juneteenth, Ray says he will still discount his headshot sessions for black-owned businesses. The proceeds will then go to other Tampa Bay area black-owned businesses.

You can learn more about the free head shots and Ray’s businesses on his website.

