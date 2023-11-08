TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa pediatrician Dr. David Berger, MD, has been using his musical talents of singing and playing the guitar to help children over the years.

This year, Dr. Berger of Wholistic Pediatrics & Family Care will be celebrating 25 years as a board-certified pediatrician.

Next month, he will be performing in a benefit concert to raise funds for two performing arts programs, Penguin Project and Ampersand Theatre.

Penguin Project is a non-profit theatre program for children with special needs who are matched up with a peer mentor to guide them through the production.

“They make their first line, their first dance, their first joke, whatever it is. They get the love from the audience, and you just see their faces. They just totally open up and it’s like an experience that they’ve never had,” Dr. Berger said.

Ampersand Theatre is a program for the adult actors who have aged out of Penguin Project.

“They’re writing their own performances, they’re acting their own performances, they’re directing their own performances,” Dr. Berger said.

The Dr. David and Friends Benefit Concert is on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. It will be held at Tiki Cove located at 2700 Land O’Lakes Blvd in Land O’Lakes.

You can find tickets on the doctor’s website.