Tampa PD: Driver runs red light, crashes into ambulance carrying patient, 2 EMTs

TAMPA (WFLA) — An ambulance with a patient and two EMTs on board was struck by a driver who ran a red light, causing the emergency vehicle to roll over on its side.

The Tampa Police Department said a TransCare ambulance was driving west on East MLK Boulevard when it was struck by a driver in a Ford Fusion who ran a red light at North 15th Street.

The collision caused the ambulance to roll over on its side, but police said no one involved suffered any serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was cited for running a red light.

Another ambulance was dispatched to continue transporting the patient and family member.

