Tampa PD announces ‘Vacation Watch’ program for holiday season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you planning on leaving your “home alone” for a holiday vacation but don’t have anyone to stop by to check on things? If so, the Tampa Police Department has got you covered.

TPD is offering its free Vacation Watch program for residents who plan to leave their homes for an extended period of time.

All you need to do is visit tampagov.net/VacationWatch to notify officers about your absence. An officer in your zone will then check your home if time permits on his/her shift.

If long term watches are requested, over 2 weeks, the home will be checked at least once a week.

If you have any questions about the program, click here.

