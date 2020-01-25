Tampa PD: 8-year-old shot in crossfire; man crashes nearby with gunshot wound

Live Now
TAMPA (WFLA) — An 8-year-old bystander was shot in the finger as two men exchanged gunfire Saturday morning, the Tampa Police Department said.

Police responded to 4330 N. 40th St. around 10:50 a.m. and found an 8-year-old child with a gunshot wound to the finger. Police were reportedly told the child was injured in crossfire when two men shot at each other in the area.

After the shooting, police were told that one of the men fled the scene in a gray car. Two minutes later, police heard of a car crash near East Osborne Avenue and North 34th Street where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The child was also hospitalized.

The police department said this is an active investigation.

