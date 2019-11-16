Tampa Parks and Rec department seeking input on master plan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa approved a budget item this year, which authorizes the funding of a complete citywide parks and recreation master plan.

It will be the city’s official statement of the vision for future development and conservation of the city’s park system.

The city is soliciting input from the public. There are several meetings scheduled to take place to give people an opportunity to weigh in on the future of the park system.

City officials said their goals can and will change over time, so the “master plan is typically created for a predetermined length of 10 to 15 years and is re-evaluated and updated on a regular basis.”

Below is the schedule of public meetings:

Monday, Nov. 18 : Freedom High School (cafeteria) at 6 pm, 17410 Commerce Park Blvd., 33647

: Freedom High School (cafeteria) at 6 pm, 17410 Commerce Park Blvd., 33647 Tuesday, Nov. 19 : Cyrus Greene Community Center at 6 pm, 2101 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, 33610

: Cyrus Greene Community Center at 6 pm, 2101 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, 33610 Thursday, Nov. 21 : Kate Jackson Community Center at 6 pm, 821 S Rome Ave., 33606

: Kate Jackson Community Center at 6 pm, 821 S Rome Ave., 33606 Tuesday, Dec. 3 : Lloyd Copeland Park Community Center at 6 pm, 11001 N 15 th St., 33612

: Lloyd Copeland Park Community Center at 6 pm, 11001 N 15 St., 33612 Thursday, Dec. 5: Wayne Papy Athletic Complex at 6 pm, 6925 N Florida Ave., 33604

A survey is available on the City of Tampa’s Parks and Recreation website to provide an opportunity for feedback by those who cannot attend one of the meetings.

