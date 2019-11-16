Live Now
Tampa Parks and Rec department seeking input on master plan

Local News

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa approved a budget item this year, which authorizes the funding of a complete citywide parks and recreation master plan.

It will be the city’s official statement of the vision for future development and conservation of the city’s park system.

The city is soliciting input from the public. There are several meetings scheduled to take place to give people an opportunity to weigh in on the future of the park system.

City officials said their goals can and will change over time, so the “master plan is typically created for a predetermined length of 10 to 15 years and is re-evaluated and updated on a regular basis.”

Below is the schedule of public meetings:

  • Monday, Nov. 18: Freedom High School (cafeteria) at 6 pm, 17410 Commerce Park Blvd., 33647
  • Tuesday, Nov. 19: Cyrus Greene Community Center at 6 pm, 2101 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, 33610
  • Thursday, Nov. 21: Kate Jackson Community Center at 6 pm, 821 S Rome Ave., 33606
  • Tuesday, Dec. 3: Lloyd Copeland Park Community Center at 6 pm, 11001 N 15th St., 33612
  • Thursday, Dec. 5: Wayne Papy Athletic Complex at 6 pm, 6925 N Florida Ave., 33604

A survey is available on the City of Tampa’s Parks and Recreation website to provide an opportunity for feedback by those who cannot attend one of the meetings.

