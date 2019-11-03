Tampa organization aims to end student hunger

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — A group in Tampa Bay is working to end student hunger when they are not in school. End 68 Hours of Hunger is a national organization working to help students who are food insecure.

“The number 68 comes from the approximate number of hours from the last free school meal on Friday and to the free school breakfast on Monday,” said Tampa Bay Chapter organizer Carol LoCicero Kline.

The Tampa Bay Chapter is in their 5th school year of serving students at all age levels. Their food pantry is located at the Hyde Park Presbyterian Church in Tampa.

“At the end of last year, we were serving almost 550 kids a week. This year we are already up to 540 a week and we are only a quarter of a way through the school year. The need is great,” added LoCicero Kline.

It takes about $10 a week to fill a backpack with food. Each bag covers a child’s weekend meals – 3 dinners, 2 lunches, and 2 breakfasts and snacks. The Tampa Bay chapter of this organization delivers the bags every Friday for the students to take home.

For more information about End 68 Hours of Hunger Tampa, click here.

