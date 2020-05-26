Tampa opens registration for free summer camp program

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With summer nearly upon us, you might be looking for ways to keep your child occupied during their break.

Unfortunately, not every parent can afford a traditional summer camp, especially in the midst of the pandemic crisis. But fortunately, there are some options for parents of children in Tampa.

The city is hosting a two-week summer camp for children ages 5-12 at eight sites around the city. The program will run June 1 to June 12, Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, and will be held at the following locations:

Copeland Center, 11001 N 15 th St, 33612

St, 33612 Dr. MLK Complex, 2200 N Oregon Ave, 33607

Forest Hills Center, 724 W 109 th St, 33612

St, 33612 Jackson Heights Center, 3310 E Lake Ave, 33610

Loretta Ingraham Center, 1615 N Hubert Ave, 33607

Police Athletic League, 1924 W Diana St, 33604

Port Tampa Center, 4702 W McCoy St, 33616

Springhill Center, 1000 E Eskimo Ave, 33607

To attend, children must live in Tampa and have completed kindergarten. Attendees will be selected by a lottery.

The Recreation and Park Department opened registration for its lottery on May 26. The deadline to register is Wednesday, May 27 at 11:59 pm.

To register your child, visit tampagov.net/parks.

