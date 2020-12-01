Tampa nonprofits look to Giving Tuesday to make up for coronavirus losses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The coronavirus pandemic is pushing local and state nonprofits to their limits.

Eric Corliss, the CEO of American Red Cross of Central Florida told 8 On You Side he has noticed an increase in need during the current crisis.

“The economic impacts and the effects on unemployment has really created a greater dependency on all nonprofits and the Red Cross as we provide service,” he said.

Corliss said the organization has responded to 888 disasters that have affected nearly 1,500 families.

The pandemic has definitely put a strain on other local and state nonprofits.

A July survey from the Florida Nonprofit Alliance showed more than 80% of nonprofits saw some type of gap in their ability to officer services. It said 20% had to completely cut off services.

Corliss hoped community members would be generous on Giving Tuesday. He said the social media campaign, which started in 2012, takes on a new level of importance in light of the pandemic.

“It is an important part of our funding. We are a nonprofit organization that is not funded by the government,” he explained.

Cyber security leaders warned possible online donors about the importance of protecting their personal information. They recommended only donating on secure webpages, which have a lock near the browser bar. Additionally they suggested extensive research to make sure an organization is legitimate.

The global day of giving also includes acts of kindness. To get involved, visit hq.givingtuesday.org.

