TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa took three of the top five spots on a new list of “Best Places to Live in Florida.”

The website Niche connects students and families with colleges and schools, connecting users with profiles on every school in America.

In its new list, three Tampa neighborhoods took five top spots. The top five ranking included:

1. Hyde Park – Spanishtown Creek

2. Harbor Island

3. Park Lake/Highland

4. Historic Hyde Park

5. Downtown Orlando

To determine the rankings, Niche collected data from the United States Census and the FBI, combined with resident ratings.

Harbor Island also cracked the top five rankings for best places to buy a house in Florida in 2022, coming in at number three. Topping that category is Tampa neighborhood Grand Hampton, followed by Easton Park.