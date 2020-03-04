Tampa named one of the best places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Whether it’s enjoying some whiskey at Four Green Fields or watching the Hillsborough River turn green, Tampa is one of the best places to be on St. Patrick’s Day.

A new WalletHub survey ranked Tampa at #5 of the top American cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year.

WalletHub compared 200 of the largest U.S. cities across 17 key metrics, ranging from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to the weather forecast.

Tampa got high marks for Irish pubs and restaurants per capita (#1) and the average price of a St. Patrick’s Day Party Ticket (#3)

The city sadly came in first for DUI fatalities per capita.

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Tampa (1=Best, 100=Avg.):

  • 76th – % of Irish Population
  • 1st – Irish Pubs & Restaurants per Capita
  • 28th – Access to Bars
  • 27th – St. Patrick’s Day Parties & Festivals per Capita
  • 3rd – Avg. Price of St. Patrick’s Day Party Ticket
  • 1st – DUI Fatalities per Capita

According to the survey, here are the top 25 cities for St. Patrick’s Day:

  1. Chicago, Illinois
  2. Boston, Massachusetts
  3. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  4. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  5. Tampa, Florida
  6. Naperville, Illinois
  7. New York, New York
  8. Buffalo, New York
  9. Cleveland, Ohio
  10. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
  11. Las Vegas, Nevada
  12. Denver, Colorado
  13. Omaha, Nebraska
  14. Syracuse, New York
  15. Boise, Idaho
  16. Madison, Wisconsin
  17. Lincoln, Nebraska
  18. Kansas City, Missouri
  19. Fort Collins, Colorado
  20. Henderson, Nevada
  21. Olathe, Kansas
  22. Rochester, New York
  23. St. Louis, Missouri
  24. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  25. Overland Park, Kansas

Click here to read the story on WalletHub.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

2019 River O' Green Timelapse

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 River O' Green Timelapse"

Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns"

Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus"

Crash closes part of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash closes part of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus"

Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death"

Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'"

New Coronavirus restrictions, screenings underway for cruise ship passengers at Port Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Coronavirus restrictions, screenings underway for cruise ship passengers at Port Tampa Bay"

coronavirus supplies

Thumbnail for the video titled "coronavirus supplies"

costco water limit

Thumbnail for the video titled "costco water limit"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss