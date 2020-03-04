Tampa named one of the best places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Whether it’s enjoying some whiskey at Four Green Fields or watching the Hillsborough River turn green, Tampa is one of the best places to be on St. Patrick’s Day.
A new WalletHub survey ranked Tampa at #5 of the top American cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year.
WalletHub compared 200 of the largest U.S. cities across 17 key metrics, ranging from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to the weather forecast.
Tampa got high marks for Irish pubs and restaurants per capita (#1) and the average price of a St. Patrick’s Day Party Ticket (#3)
The city sadly came in first for DUI fatalities per capita.
Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Tampa (1=Best, 100=Avg.):
- 76th – % of Irish Population
- 1st – Irish Pubs & Restaurants per Capita
- 28th – Access to Bars
- 27th – St. Patrick’s Day Parties & Festivals per Capita
- 3rd – Avg. Price of St. Patrick’s Day Party Ticket
- 1st – DUI Fatalities per Capita
According to the survey, here are the top 25 cities for St. Patrick’s Day:
- Chicago, Illinois
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tampa, Florida
- Naperville, Illinois
- New York, New York
- Buffalo, New York
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Denver, Colorado
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Syracuse, New York
- Boise, Idaho
- Madison, Wisconsin
- Lincoln, Nebraska
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Fort Collins, Colorado
- Henderson, Nevada
- Olathe, Kansas
- Rochester, New York
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Overland Park, Kansas
Click here to read the story on WalletHub.
