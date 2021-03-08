Tampa Museum of Art celebrates International Women’s Day with exhibits

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — International Women’s Day, a day to celebrate the achievements of women around the world and raises awareness for gender equality, is on Monday, March 8.

Two exhibits at the Tampa Museum of Art are highlighting the stories of women throughout history.

HerStory: Stories of Ancient Heroines and Everyday Women shares the history of women in the ancient world through statues, fragments, vases, and objects from daily life.

“Women today have far more rights than they did in the ancient world and coming to the museum is an opportunity to really start to consider and wonder what rights women have now versus what they had back then. As well as just the fact that people in the ancient world were not much from us today,” Tampa Museum of Art Education Curator Brittny Bevel said.

Her World in Focus is an exhibit featuring women photographers with more than 950 photographs. From street photography to still-life photographs, this exhibit is open through Jun. 27.

The Tampa Museum of Art is open Monday through Sunday from 10am to 5pm and on Thursdays from 10am to 8pm. Ticket prices and more information is available on the museum’s website.