TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa has been taking steps to address the housing crisis by building thousands of affordable homes in the city.

Mayor Jane Castor will unveil the first of 17 single-family homes being built during Phase II of the City of Tampa’s Infill Housing Program.

The 1,250 square-foot house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

“The Sulphur Springs home will be listed for approximately $300,000, and interested home buyers must fall within the 80% Area Median Income (AMI) bracket. For example, for a family of four, the maximum household income would be $65,700,” the city said in a statement.

Home prices in Tampa rose faster than anywhere in the country over the past year, according to data provided by the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index.

Tampa’s home prices climbed 34.8% while the U.S. averaged a 20.6% increase, the report says.

The mayor hopes to build 10,000 affordable homes in Tampa by 2027.

The unveiling of the new home at 1609 E. Idell Street will take place at 10 a.m. Monday.