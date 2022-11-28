TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is seeking another term as mayor, announcing plans to file for re-election on Monday.

The retired police chief made history in 2019 when she became the first openly gay person to be elected Tampa’s mayor with a landslide 73 percent of the vote.

During her tenure, she led Tampa’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and helped organize relief efforts, such as One Tampa, to help families and businesses impacted by the crisis.

“Born and raised in Tampa, Jane Castor was elected mayor in Spring of 2019. Even while guiding Tampa through a pandemic, Mayor Castor implemented an ambitious strategy to Transform Tampa’s Tomorrow by upgrading long-neglected infrastructure, increasing access to affordable housing, enhancing workforce development, improving government services, and making resiliency and sustainability a central focus for Tampa. Tampa has become one of the most desirable cities in America,” a campaign spokesman said in a press release.

Castor is expected to file for re-election at the Supervisor of Elections Office at the Fred B. Karl County Center at 10 a.m. Monday.