Tampa man wins $1M from Florida Lottery game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man is the latest lucky bay area resident to win big from a Florida Lottery game.

According to the Florida Lottery, 57-year-old Vincent Demshar claimed a $1,000 a Week for Life prize in the CASH4LIFE Draw game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million.

The Florida Lottery says Demshar purchased his winning CASH4LIFE ticket from the Publix located at 4315 West Gandy Boulevard. The grocery store will now receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

This popular multi-state game offers two-lifetime prizes, with the chance to win $1,000 a Day for Life or $1,000 a Week for Life. Florida is the ninth state to join CASH4LIFE.

CASH4LIFE drawings are held daily at 9 p.m. and may be viewed online.