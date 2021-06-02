TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa man who took a selfie in the Senate Chamber during the U.S. Capitol riot has pleaded guilty to one charge in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Paul Hodgkins, 38, is the second person to plead guilty in the federal investigation into the deadly riot. Jon Ryan Schaffer, a heavy metal guitarist with Tampa ties, plead guilty to federal charges in April.

On Wednesday morning, Hodgkins appeared at a virtual hearing and pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing an official proceeding, according to court documents.

Hodgkins, a supporter of former President Donald Trump is said to have stormed the U.S. Capitol with the mob of fellow Trump supporters.

Wearing a “Trump 2020” T-shirt and waving a Trump flag, he ventured into the Senate Chamber, took a “selfie” with his phone, then walked down to the Senate well, where several rioters, including Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” were shouting, praying and cheering through a bullhorn.

An acquaintance saw him in a picture and contacted the FBI. Hodgkins later admitted that he was inside the Capitol, the FBI said.

Hodgkins was arrested on five counts of obstructing an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. He pleaded guilty to the lone count of obstructing a government proceeding, and the other charges were dismissed.

Hodgkins also agreed to pay $200,000 in restitution.

Obstructing an official proceeding carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. With his guilty plea, Hodgkins will likely serve 15 to 21 months under federal guidelines. He is set to be sentenced on July 19 at 10 a.m.