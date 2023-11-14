TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was arrested after he was caught allegedly using numerous fake identities to steal money from banks in Pinellas County, deputies said.

An affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said James Joseph Scannapieco, 45, of Tampa cashed in stolen checks at about 36 locations.

According to deputies, the suspect used 20 different stolen or fake identities to steal the money from the banks.

Scannapieco was accused of stealing a total of $447,000 from the locations.

“The defendant has conducted himself in an ongoing, systematic course of actions with the intent to obtain money from the banks using fraudulent practices with stolen identities,” the affidavit said.

Scannapieco was charged with scheme to defraud ($50,000 or more) and numerous other charges, including multiple counts of fraudulent use of personal identification.