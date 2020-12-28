Tampa man on the run after killing mom of 4 in North Carolina, police say

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The search continues Monday morning for a Tampa man who is accused of killing a local mother of four in North Carolina and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police in Durham responded to reports of an assault on Capstone Drive and found Jessica Cortez Luna dead inside the home. Jorge Maya Gomez is considered the suspect in her killing.

Family members tell 8 On Your Side Luna was dating Gomez, and that their relationship had a long history of abuse.

“I want to let other women know that’s going through domestic violence to say something before this happens,” said the victim’s sister, Maria Cortez Luna.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family with Luna’s funeral expenses.

Maris is begging for Gomez to come forward and turn himself in.

Gomez is 6 feet with short brown hair and a long goatee. He was last seen fleeing the murder scene in a black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with the Florida tag HEW 3881

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

LATEST STORIES: