LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Tampa man on the run after killing mom of 4 in North Carolina, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The search continues Monday morning for a Tampa man who is accused of killing a local mother of four in North Carolina and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police in Durham responded to reports of an assault on Capstone Drive and found Jessica Cortez Luna dead inside the home. Jorge Maya Gomez is considered the suspect in her killing.

Family members tell 8 On Your Side Luna was dating Gomez, and that their relationship had a long history of abuse.

“I want to let other women know that’s going through domestic violence to say something before this happens,” said the victim’s sister, Maria Cortez Luna.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family with Luna’s funeral expenses.

Maris is begging for Gomez to come forward and turn himself in.

Gomez is 6 feet with short brown hair and a long goatee. He was last seen fleeing the murder scene in a black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with the Florida tag HEW 3881

Anyone with information is asked to call  Inv. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss