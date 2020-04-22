Tampa man on motorcycle killed in hit-and-run, FHP says

TAMPA (WFLA) — A 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night that resulted in the arrest of a Dover, Florida man.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Derek Brazo was driving his motorcycle west on State Road 574 approaching Tanner Road in the Dover area.

At the intersection, FHP said 24-year-old Roylan Salas turned left into Brazo’s path. Brazo crashed into the back end of the driver’s truck and died at the scene.

FHP said Salas abandoned his vehicle after the crash and fled the scene on foot. Troopers were able to locate him shortly later at his nearby residence. He was arrested and transported to county jail.

