Tampa man gets 19 years for enticing Georgia minor to move in, perform sex acts: DOJ

TAMPA (WFLA) — A Tampa man was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison Wednesday for enticing a Georgia minor to live with him and perform sexual acts with no contact to outside world.

According to court documents, Thomas Hill, 41, began communicating online with a 17-year-old Georgia girl in November 2018. The conversations reportedly included Hill asking the girl to send him pornographic images and call him “master.”

The US Document of Justice said Hill and the girl made plans for him to pick her up and move her in with him in Tampa without her parents’ knowledge or consent.

In early December 2018, they did just that. Once in Tampa, DOJ said Hill forced the victim to engage in non-consensual sex acts. He also allegedly forced the girl to perform unpaid menial labor around his house. Hill reportedly restricted her to leave or communicate with anyone outside the home.

After living with the suspect for several weeks, DOJ says the girl fled Hill’s home and was discovered by local police running down the street, crying for help.

“The facts of this case are beyond disturbing. Mr. Hill forced his young victim to commit horrific and unspeakable acts,” said Michael F. McPherson, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Tampa Division. “These investigations are tough to work and I am proud of the dedicated special agents who do the job to protect our children from sexual predators.”

Hill pleaded guilty on January 7 and was sentenced to 19 years in prison in August.

