Tampa man claims top prize for $10,000 a week for life scratch-off game

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Lottery announced a Tampa man has won the top prize for the $10,000 a Week for Life scratch-off game.

49-year-old Evangelos Halkias purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven located at 11302 North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa. The store will now receive a $20,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $20 scratch-off game, $10,000 a Week for Life launched in September 2017 and features more than $450 million in total cash prices and over 10 million winning tickets. There are six top prizes of $10,000 a week for life.

The games odds of winning are 2.97.

