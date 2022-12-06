TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man has been charged in a deadly crash that happened Monday night in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said at around 9:09 p.m. Monday, Chad Wesley Waddell, 26, of Tampa was driving south on 50th Street North toward East Lake Avenue when his pickup truck left the travel lane and began driving on the west shoulder.

Troopers said Waddell ended up crashing into a car that was turning left onto East Lake Avenue, causing both vehicles to begin spinning after the impact.

The car’s driver, a 38-year-old Tampa woman, was killed after the impact threw her from her vehicle.

FHP took Waddell into custody on charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.