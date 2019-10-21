Tampa man arrested for leaving victim to die in bushes near railroad track, police say

Breaking News
TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department arrested a man they said killed a 24-year-old and left him in bushes near railroad tracks in Tampa.

Eric D. McNeil, 25, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim was discovered near N. 22nd Street and E. Fowler Avenue Sept. 19 around 6:45 p.m. He was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he died.

After interviewed with witnesses and collection of evidence, police identified McNeil as the suspect and arrested him Oct. 9 in Tampa.

