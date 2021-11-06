Tampa man arrested for killing bicyclist after speeding, driving wrong way

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Police Department/Hillsborough County Jail

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man is now behind bars after police say he hit and killed a bicyclist Thursday morning.

According to the Tampa Police Department, 58-year-old Philip Henkin is now being charged with vehicular homicide.

A release from the police department says officers found evidence while investigating the crash that showed Henkin was driving northbound in the southbound lane of Lizards Tail Road, near Park Center Drive, at a high rate of speed. While trying to navigate a curve, he hit the bicyclist head-on before crashing into a tree.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Henkin was taken to a local hospital following the crash.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss