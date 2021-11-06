Tampa man arrested for killing bicyclist after speeding, driving wrong way

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man is now behind bars after police say he hit and killed a bicyclist Thursday morning.

According to the Tampa Police Department, 58-year-old Philip Henkin is now being charged with vehicular homicide.

A release from the police department says officers found evidence while investigating the crash that showed Henkin was driving northbound in the southbound lane of Lizards Tail Road, near Park Center Drive, at a high rate of speed. While trying to navigate a curve, he hit the bicyclist head-on before crashing into a tree.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Henkin was taken to a local hospital following the crash.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.