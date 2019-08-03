Tampa man arrested for illegal disposal of biomedical waste

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man was arrested Thursday by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Southwest District Environmental Crimes Unit for illegal disposal of biomedical waste.

Basile Pertsas, the owner of Waster Alliance/Sharps MD, was charged with…

11 felony counts of littering for commercial purposes and economic gain

11 misdemeanor counts of nuisance injurious to health

11 misdemeanor counts of storage of bio-medical waste at a non-permitted location

One felony count of violation of probation

On Monday, the DEP’s Office of Emergency Response followed a complaint and obtained an Inspection Warrant for the Specialty Trailer Leasing storage location in Plant City.

Investigators found a total of 11 storage containers, including eight 53-foot trailer containers and three cargo shipping containers containing more than 50,000 pounds of untreated biomedical waste.

The DEP will hire a contractor to remove the biomedical waste and take it to an approved disposal facility.