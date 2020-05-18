Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Tampa man accused of double murder again ruled incompetent to stand trial

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — The man accused of killing his two roommates in their Tampa Palms town home has again been declared incompetent to stand trial following a doctor’s evaluation.

According to court documents, Dr. Ohiana Torrealday, appointed by the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, examined Devon Arthurs, 20, and diagnosed him with autism, schizophrenia, and attention deficit disorder.

Arthurs claimed he killed his roommates in 2017 because they did not respect his conversion to Islam.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss