Tampa man accused of double murder again ruled incompetent to stand trial

TAMPA (WFLA) — The man accused of killing his two roommates in their Tampa Palms town home has again been declared incompetent to stand trial following a doctor’s evaluation.

According to court documents, Dr. Ohiana Torrealday, appointed by the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, examined Devon Arthurs, 20, and diagnosed him with autism, schizophrenia, and attention deficit disorder.

Arthurs claimed he killed his roommates in 2017 because they did not respect his conversion to Islam.

