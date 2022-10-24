TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa ranks in the top 20 of WalletHub’s latest study of the best cities in the US for Halloween.

Tampa takes the 20th spot, out of 100 of the most populated cities in America, according to the study.

WalletHub considered a variety of factors when creating their list, including “trick-or-treater friendliness,” “Halloween fun” and Halloween weather.

Cities were ranked on “Trick-or-treater friendliness” with considerations to population density, crime rate, vehicle versus pedestrian related crashes, perception of safety and more.

“Halloween fun” used metrics like the average price of a Halloween party ticket via Eventbrite, Halloween costume and party supply stores per capita, farms and pumpkin patches per capita, the number of amusement parks in a city and more.

Halloween temperature versus a location’s average temperature, in addition to the amount of precipitation forecasted for Halloween, were also considered when ranking the cities.

The top 20 cities on WalletHub’s list included:

New York, NY San Francisco, CA Miami, FL Los Angeles, CA San Diego, CA San Jose, CA Jersey City, NJ Las Vegas, NV Santa Ana, CA Boston, MA Orlando, FL Laredo, TX Anaheim, CA Chicago, IL Hialeah, FL Chula Vista, CA Long Beach, CA Sacramento, CA Fremont, CA Tampa, FL

In the study, WalletHub said the average US household is expected to spend $100.45 on Halloween this year, from decorations, to treats, to costumes. Out of the 69% of households that celebrate Halloween, that’s about $10.6 billion.