TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa-St. Petersburg metro area made it into a top 10 list for most aggressive drivers during the holiday season. According to the study, Tampa was No. 8.

While Tampa was in the lower end of the top 10 most aggressive drivers on Thanksgiving weekend, Jacksonville and Orlando were both in the top five, according to GasBuddy’s ranking.

Here’s GasBuddy’s aggressive holiday driver “naughty list.”

Tucson, Ariz. Jacksonville, Fla. Nashville, Tenn. Orlando, Fla. Birmingham, Ala. Richmond, Va. Oklahoma City, Okla. Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla. Salt Lake City, Utah Memphis, Tenn.

GasBuddy said having three Florida cities on the list gave the Sunshine State a “most aggressive” status across all 50 states. The aggressive driving habits used for the rankings were hard braking, speeding, and rapid acceleration.

“The holidays can bring out both the best and worst of us, trying to run around to get everything done and prepared before the holidays, coupled with high prices and increased traffic, we see shorter fuses on the road and more stress contribute to wasting money,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said.

De Haan also said aggressive driving hurts wallets by using up more gasoline, a concern as prices remain elevated.

“As 2022 has brought some of the highest gas prices ever seen, taking a deep breath and slowing down while driving can improve drivers’ gas mileage up to 25%,” De Haan said. “Meaning safe drivers will have extra savings on hand to spend during the holiday season.”