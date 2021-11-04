Tampa landmarks light up teal in honor of Alzheimer’s Awareness

TAMPA (WFLA) – Several Tampa landmarks are lit up teal on Nov. 4 to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and the millions affected by it.

Almost 400 buildings will light up teal across the country.

The event is part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s “Light the World in Teal” program, which is held every November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

Individuals can also participate in Light the World in Teal by wearing teal or turning their porch lights teal. You can also use social media by turning your profile picture or cover photo teal or sharing graphics in the color.

Families looking for additional information about Alzheimer’s disease or support services can contact AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484