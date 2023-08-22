TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This could be a ruff choice… A Tampa K-9 needs your help to secure her top spot in the TSA’s 2023 Cutest Canine contest. Here are the de-tails:

K9 Zeta, a 3-year-old German Shepherd stationed at Tampa International Airport loves treats and belly rubs like any good doggo. The TSA says her work motto is “Look like a BEAUTY…train like a BEAST.”

(Transportation Security Administration – TSA)

Zeta and three other canines from Nevada, Georgia, and Minnesota were named finalists in the TSA’s annual Cutest Canine contest. The public can cast their votes for who they believe to be the most deserving of the title by visiting the TSA’s Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook pages.

Round One of voting ends Tuesday, Aug. 22. The public can then vote for their favorites again in the final round starting Wednesday, Aug. 23.

“It’s not a far-fetched idea to like them all!” the TSA joked.

The public will ultimately decide who the paw-some winner will be. The results will be announced on Monday, Aug. 28.

“[Canines] are trained to detect the scent of explosives or explosive materials,” the TSA said. “These highly-skilled dogs are paired with handlers and utilize their keen sense of smell when working in a busy transportation environment.”