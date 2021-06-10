Tampa Int’l Airport announces new service for Alaska, American Airlines

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa International Airport is celebrating two major new air service announcements Thursday, which will help strengthen Tampa Bay’s connections throughout the country and restore service beyond pre-pandemic levels.

Alaska Airlines will begin a new nonstop service route between Tampa and Portland (PDX) starting Dec. 16.

Additionally, American Airlines will also start nonstop daily service to Los Angeles (LAX) beginning Oct. 7, and twice-daily service to Nashville (BNA) and Raleigh-Durham (RDU) launching Nov. 2.

The new connection with Portland will help connect Tampa with one of its largest unserved destinations, while American Airlines will allow their service to surpass pre-pandemic levels out of TPA.

“We are thrilled that American and Alaska see the same opportunity in Tampa Bay that we see,” said Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano. “Our future is bright and we are extremely grateful that our airlines continue to grow and succeed at TPA.”

The seasonal service with Alaska Airlines is expected to operate four days a week between Dec. 16 and April 18 aboard a Boeing 737. Flights will leave Portland at 12:10 p.m. and will arrive in Tampa at 8:29 p.m. Departing flights will leave TPA the following day at 8 a.m., arriving in Portland at 11 a.m.

“Since March, our bookings for leisure travel have exceeded what they were before the pandemic. For many of our guests, there’s an increased confidence that comes after being vaccinated. They were cooped up for well over a year – now they’re ready to relax, enjoy and explore,” said Brett Catlin, the vice president of Network and Alliances at Alaska Airlines. “With these new routes, we can whisk them away to destinations that have a warm sparkle in the wintertime.”

The new American service makes the airline TPA’s second largest carrier.

“Any time an airline adds more service at TPA it’s a win for our region, but American’s addition of five new daily point-to-point flights – including a transcontinental nonstop to LAX – is a terrific demonstration of its confidence in our vibrant market,” said Lopano.