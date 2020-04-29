Tampa International to install plastic shields, require employees to wear face masks, reduce seating areas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As state officials formulate their plan to reopen Florida, businesses, restaurants and airports are also preparing for the return of customers and passengers.
Tampa International Airport announced it is launching a plan called “TPA Ready” to help keep travelers and employees safe once non-essential passengers gradually return to the airside.
Below are some of the key changes being implemented through “TPA Ready”:
- Plastic or acrylic shields will be installed in key high-traffic areas, including ticket counters, TSA security checkpoints, boarding gate and concessions counters
- All employees will be required to wear face masks
- Thousands of ground markings and signs will give guidance on six-foot distancing at ticket counters, boarding gates, shuttles, SkyConnect, concessions counters, US Customs, and other common areas
- Seating will be reduced, blocked off or spaced apart in places like gate areas, dining areas, work stations and main terminal greeting sections to promote distancing
- TPA is employing additional cleaning crew staff, using cutting-edge disinfection applications and products on surfaces, handrails and elevator buttons, and adding more hand sanitizers throughout the airport
Additionally, TPA is urging guests and passengers to follow CDC guidelines to stay health as well as the following bullet points:
- All passengers and guests should wear face masks while at the airport in any capacity
- Passengers should plan to arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure to help prevent crowding caused by last-minute rushing before scheduled flights
- Travelers should use carry-on luggage and mobile boarding passes to limit touch points
- Those picking up or dropping off passengers should not enter the main terminal; instead, they should use the cell phone lot or stay in their vehicles in the short term garage unless they are assisting unaccompanied minors, passengers with disabilities, or others who need assistance
“While we know there’s an eagerness among our travelers and employees to resume our normal lives again, that new normal may look very different than what we were accustomed to pre-COVID 19,” TPA CEO Joe Lopano said. “Keeping people safe is always our top priority at TPA, and as people plan to come back, we want to ensure we are offering an environment that is clean, healthy and ready for business.”
For more information, click here.
