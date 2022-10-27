TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new award for Tampa International Airport has officials flush with excitement. TPA was named winner of the 2022 America’s Best Restroom award by Cintas, the restroom supply company.

Thanks to their win, TPA will receive $2,500 in Cintas products as well as a Cintas UltraClean restroom cleaning service. Cintas said TPA planned to donate their prize to those impacted by Hurricane Ian in south Florida.

“Tampa International Airport has always provided guests with a world-class restroom experience, as we know it’s one of the top factors in being ranked among the nation’s favorite airports year after year,” TPA CEO Joe Lopano said. “A lot of work and resources went into designing and building state-of-the-art restrooms at our busiest terminal, Airside C, and we’re thrilled they are now recognized by Cintas and contest voters as America’s best in 2022.”

TPA was one of 10 finalists chosen by Cintas Corporation for “cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design elements.” Public voting on the winner occurred in August. Part of TPA’s win is its Airside C restroom, which Cintas described as being spacious, durable, and made inviting to travelers through quality craftsmanship.

“The entrance welcomes travelers to their uniquely-Florida experience. Boasting large graphics and a natural, deep blue stone, the undulating veining is reminiscent of waves crashing along the shore,” Cintas said. “Once inside, large format tiles skin the floors and seamlessly fold up the walls, bolstering the well-lit environment and furthering a ‘freshly cleaned’ aesthetic.”

(Photo: Cintas America)

TPA said Airside C’s facilities were completed on the north side of the terminal earlier in 2022, while construction on the south side is expected to finish before the end of the year.

The Tampa International Airport won the 21st America’s Best Restroom contest, wiping out nine other locations thanks to the vote. The previous winner was Two Cities Pizza in Mason, Ohio.

All 10 finalists, including TPA, were:

Delaware Botanic Gardens – Dagsboro, DE

Eberly – Austin, TX

Headlands Lodge and Spa – Pacific City, OR

La Pâtisserie – Charleston, SC

Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal B All-Gender Restroom – Newark, NJ

5 Bistro & Bar – Sedalia, MO

North Hollywood Recreation Center – North Hollywood, CA

Stone Mountain Public House – Stone Mountain, GA

Tampa International Airport – Tampa, FL

Tori Tori – Orlando, FL

“More and more people are seeking a positive restroom experience,” Julia Messinger, Marketing Manager for Cintas, said. “The restrooms at the Tampa International Airport’s Airside C provide just that with their clean and contemporary design features. They’ve rightfully earned the title of America’s Best Restroom.”