Tampa International Airport to have more flights to London

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Larry MacDougal via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re thinking about taking a trip across the pond, you’re in luck! Tampa International Airport announced they will be offering more flights to London.

The increase in flights is in thanks to Norwegian Airlines. Starting March 29, 2020, Norwegian will be flying three times a week to London.

These flights will be starting as low as $600 round-trip.

For more information on how to book a Norwegian flight, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss