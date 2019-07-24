Live Now
4 hospitalized after being exposed to substance at Tampa International Airport post office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Four people were hospitalized Wednesday after being exposed to a suspicious liquid at the Tampa International Airport post office, authorities said.

The Tampa Fire Rescue evacuated the building amid reports of a suspicious package.

Officials said seven people complained of feeling ill after coming into contact with a liquid that smelled like vinegar or bleach while offloading packages. Three of them refused to be treated and the other four were taken to an area hospital.

Multiple agencies, including a bomb squad, responded to the scene, but there’s nothing that indicates the incident was bomb-related, officials said.

It’s unclear when post office operations will resume, but the Tampa International Airport said the incident is not affecting flights at this time.

A hazmat team has remained at the scene to investigate further.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

