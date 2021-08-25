Tampa International Airport looks to fill 950 positions during hiring day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of jobs are ready to be filled at the Tampa International Airport.

The airport will host its biggest job fair ever with around 950 positions available.

“We’re really just trying to ramp up our services after this historic pandemic,” said TPA spokesman Danny Valentine.

The airport was pretty empty over a year ago when the pandemic first hit. At one point, passenger numbers dropped 97%. Airport officials say travelers are back to almost pre-pandemic numbers, but their staffing is not. That’s why the airport is holding what they call the “biggest and broadest hiring day.”

Thirty-three companies will be there to fill vacancies for retail and restaurant jobs and openings for big companies like FedEx and American Airlines. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority hiring around 30 different positions, including maintenance jobs and traffic specialists.

“Some companies will be offering referral bonuses, hiring bonuses, retention bonuses, along with competitive wages, and of course the opportunity to work at Tampa International Airport and have this global impact and to represent the Tampa Bay region as a whole,” Valentine said.

If jobs aren’t filled, travelers will notice, especially in the most trafficked areas like the main concourse. Currently, only 80% of retail shops are up and running.

“We have the vast majority open. Some are closed. Our hours are a little shorter. The menus are smaller because they have less people on hand to offer up a full menu. These are all things you could see at the airport,” Valentine said.

The hiring day will take place Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Event Space (between Airsides E and F) on Level 3 of the Main Terminal. In-person attendance is required, and parking will be validated.

To view all open positions, click here.