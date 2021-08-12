Tampa International Airport looking to fill 700 positions in upcoming hiring event

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa International Airport is looking to fill more than 700 positions in the largest and broadest hiring event ever hosted at the airport.

More than 30 companies will look to meet the needs of TPA’s rapidly growing passenger numbers, filling a wide variety of positions that include airline jobs, positions with the airport’s shops, restaurants, rental car companies, maintenance jobs, ground handling, customer service and more.

TPA has seen passengers steadily return to the skies since the pandemic started in March 2020, bringing worldwide air travel to a virtual standstill. In July 2020, TPA saw just 594,415 passengers. A year later, that jumped to 1,761,308. The return of passengers has meant a greater need for staff across the airport.

“We’re excited to see most of our passengers fly again, and we want to make sure we provide them with the service they deserve and have come to expect of the team at TPA,” said John Tiliacos, the executive vice president of Operations and Customer Service. “We are hopeful that this hiring event will meet our staffing needs across all areas of the airport, which enable us to best serve our travelers.”

Available positions feature a range of skills and management levels. The Aviation Authority alone is looking to fill nearly 30 positions, including maintenance, traffic, and dispatch.

The hiring day will be held on Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Event Space (between Airsides E and F) on Level 3 of the Main Terminal. Parking will be validated.

Potential attendees are being asked to bring multiple copies of your resume along with your ID.

For more information on the hiring event and the positions available, please visit Tampa International Airport’s website.