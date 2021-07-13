Tampa International Airport looking to fill 150 jobs at shops, restaurants

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport is looking to fill 150 job openings at its shops and restaurants as the pandemic wanes and passenger traffic increases.

The airport is holding a job fair Tuesday to fill open cashier, barista, cook and management positions. Qualified job seekers will be hired on the spot. Some will be offered signing bonuses or other perks like memberships to popular streaming services.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Level 3 between Airside E and Airside F shuttle lobbies. There will be validated parking in the Short Term Garage.

A virtual Hiring Day event is also scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Our passenger numbers are back, and it’s critically important that we ramp up staffing levels throughout the Airport to provide our guests with the level of customer service that they’ve come to expect at TPA,” said Laurie Noyes, TPA’s Vice President of Concessions and Commercial Parking.

A breakdown of all available positions and pay ranges is on the airport’s website.