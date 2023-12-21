TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The bells and jingles of holiday music is playing throughout Tampa International Airport again.

“We plan for this many months in advance as we do for every busy period at the airport,” said Adam Bouchard, VP of Operations for the airport. “We are expecting to set records for Christmas, although our busiest time of year is very much spring break.”

Airport officials said peak travel days will be the weekends before Christmas and New Year’s Eve, starting Friday.

“Our peak days here we expect to see close to 90,000 passengers,” Bouchard explained. “On an average day here, it’s about 60,000 through the airport.”

Given that, the airport said it’s doing less active construction to reduce delays down to only a few minutes.

“With the busier traffic and other potential delays that we may not be able to help you avoid,” said Bouchard. “We want to make sure that people get here early with plenty of time to enjoy the airport.”

Officials said they have staffed up with job fairs over the past year to help prepare for busy times.

“So those have netted hundreds and hundreds of people over the past year who are here now and fully qualified to serve in their roles,” Bouchard explained. “But we’re always mindful of the holidays to make sure that there’s no gap in staffing.”

The airport is encouraging passengers to book parking ahead of time as well, since nearly all of their 20,000 spots were full for Thanksgiving.