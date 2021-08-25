Tampa International Airport holds its largest job fair ever

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The COVID-19 pandemic has and continues to impact many Tampa Bay families. On Wednesday, Tampa International Airport hosted its largest job fair, hoping to help get people back to work.

“Opportunities, employment opportunities there’s always something going on here at the airport. I wanted more opportunities,” said Geraldo Aguinaga.

Airport officials say hundreds of job-seeking people stopped by, looking to fill 950 jobs with over 30 companies located inside TPA.

“Definitely upgrade my current situation because I’m looking for work and I have a family to take care of,” said Jennifer Brewer.

Positions ranged from retail and restaurant job openings at the airport to maintenance and traffic specialist positions with the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority.

Organizers say most jobs offered a starting pay of $9 an hour or higher. Some of the other jobs offered signing bonuses after working in that position for a certain amount of time.